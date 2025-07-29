Dickinson alum Micah Barnett was one of the representatives for Rice University during the American Athletic Conference Media Day in Charlotte, NC. Barnett was a member of the AAC’s All-Academic Team in 2024 and was also a Rice Honor Athlete. Barnett will open the 2025 season as the Owls’ starting tight end after converting from fullback during the spring.
