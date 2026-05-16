Award-winning Treble Choir of Houston at Christ Church Cathedral presents annual Spring Concert May 17 at Trinity Downtown Church

The event is free and open to the public

The Award-winning Treble Choir of Houston at Christ Church Cathedral, under the direction of founder and artistic director Marianna Parnas-Simpson, presents its annual free Spring Concert on Sunday, May 17 at 3 p.m. at Trinity Downtown Church. This concert celebrates the Treble Choir’s accomplishments this year, featuring songs from the 2025-2026 repertoire, as well as vocal and instrumental solos from the talented choristers. It’s the perfect Sunday afternoon musical outing for the entire family.

The Treble Choir of Houston is a vibrant ensemble of young women in grades 6-12 dedicated to transforming lives through excellence and choral singing and music education. It was founded by Marianna Parnas-Simpson in 2006. Guided by the motto Helping young women find their voice, our mission is to nurture each singer’s confidence, artistry and sense of purpose.

Treble Choir performance highlights include featured appearances at Carnegie Hall, the International Choral Festival in Canada, and the American Choral Directors Association Convention in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as well as collaborations with symphony orchestras, including the Houston Symphony.

In collaboration with the Grammy® Award winner Houston Chamber Choir, Treble Choir of Houston has recorded two albums with the internationally acclaimed labels Signum Classics and ASIS.

WHEN: Sunday, May 17 at 3 p.m.

WHERE: Trinity Downtown Church, 800 Houston Ave., Houston, TX 77007

COST: The spring concert is free and open to the public; donations are welcome.

MORE: Parking is free, and there is open seating, first come, first served.

Check out our website at treblechoir.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.