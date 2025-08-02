WELCOME BACK!!!!

Home NewsSportsWELCOME BACK!!!!
by Brandon Williams
Yes, it’s still piping hot, but the 2025-26 high school athletic season has finally arrived. This year’s debut starts early Monday morning with high school football and volleyball teams embark on their opening practices.

Sunday: The finale of the Astros-Red Sox series has a very early start, 10:35 AM. The game will be televised on Roku TV.

Monday: High school football season unofficially begins as most area schools will host their first fall practices. It also marks the beginning of the high school volleyball season, with most teams set to participate in scrimmages later in the week.

The Astros open a series at the Marlins beginning at 5:40 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 5 PM with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The middle game of the Astros-Marlins series starts at 5:40 PM. Space City Home Network starts at 5 PM with the pregame show. 

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

