WELCOME BACK!!!!

Yes, it’s still piping hot, but the 2025-26 high school athletic season has finally arrived. This year’s debut starts early Monday morning with high school football and volleyball teams embark on their opening practices.

Sunday: The finale of the Astros-Red Sox series has a very early start, 10:35 AM. The game will be televised on Roku TV.

Monday: High school football season unofficially begins as most area schools will host their first fall practices. It also marks the beginning of the high school volleyball season, with most teams set to participate in scrimmages later in the week.

The Astros open a series at the Marlins beginning at 5:40 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 5 PM with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The middle game of the Astros-Marlins series starts at 5:40 PM. Space City Home Network starts at 5 PM with the pregame show.