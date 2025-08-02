For the second straight season, Clear Creek alum Matthew Etzel was moved near the trade deadline. Etzel was traded from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Miami Marlins in exchange for catcher Nick Fortes. Etzel was batting .230 with five homers, 34 RBI, and 17 stolen bases for the Rays’ Double-A affiliate. He will now join the Marlins’ Double-A team in Pensacola and is ranked as Miami’s 30th-ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.
Clear Creek alum Matthew Etzel was moved near the trade deadline
134
