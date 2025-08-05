Home NewsSportsFootballTexas City High School Athletics is launching an exciting new program to inspire our athletes to dream big and expect success, not just on the field, but in life
by Brandon Williams
This school year, Texas City High School Athletics is launching an exciting new program to inspire our athletes to dream big and expect success, not just on the field, but in life!

The Expect Success initiative is all about helping student-athletes understand that there’s a world beyond what they see every day. Our coaches are committed to showing them that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible.

To kick things off, eight senior athletes got an unforgettable experience with a behind-the-scenes tour of NASA! From exploring Mission Control to checking out the astronaut training facilities, these students got a glimpse of the limitless possibilities their futures can hold.

We’re proud to launch a program that builds leaders, fuels ambition, and proves that success is more than a goal — it’s an expectation. Stay tuned for more highlights from the #ExpectSuccess journey!

