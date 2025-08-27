Holy Family Parish Bids Adieu to Sister Betty Kalu

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Peter Claver along with many others came to say goodbye on Sunday to a woman they have come to cherish. Though those gathered were not all residents of Galveston, and not all were members of Holy Family Parish, they had all grown fond of her inspiration and friendship.

Sister Betty Kalu had been transferred to Texas from her service in a London soup kitchen, and now she is once again being called to serve in another community.

“It is time now,” Sister Betty said. “It is God’s will that I go so that other people may experience my service.”

Serving for six years as religious education director for Holy Family Parish, Sister Betty has formed countless bonds with people from across the region.

In her honor, the parish hosted a four-hour reception, which began at 9 a.m. and continued until 1 p.m. There was a continuous flow of individuals who came to wish her well and thank her for all she has done for Holy Family Parish and for the community.

“She’s a saint,” Cynthia Wilkins said. “She’s delightful. She calls me mom, and I will be going to see her in Maryland.”

As attendance at the reception showed, Wilkins wasn’t alone in her affection for Sister Betty.

“There’s something that happens when Sister Betty walks into a room—her smile, her personality. Basically, if you don’t feel like being happy that day, too bad!” exclaimed another parishioner, Grace. “She’s really going to be missed; she just cares so much about everyone.”

When she arrives in Maryland, she will bring two suitcases and her carry-on items.

She owns neither a car nor the bed where she sleeps or the kitchen utensils she uses to prepare her meals. Because her earthly belongings are very limited, when she received her transfer orders, she was easily able to ship her items—such as books and other mementos—to her destination in Maryland.

Sister Betty is a member of the Handmaids of the Holy Child Jesus, an order of Roman Catholic nuns founded in Nigeria. Through faith and the structure of the religious order, Sister Betty will be provided with all she needs at her new convent in Silver Spring, Maryland, just as she has been provided for in Galveston.

Her work with children in Galveston has been very rewarding for her.

“I love children, and I may continue to work in religious education,” Sister Betty explained.

As of right now, her future role within a parish is not defined, but she is confident that in whatever capacity in which she serves, she will continue to do so in whatever ways most meet the needs of her new community.