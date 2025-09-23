Home NewsCommunityFundraiserFriends of Hope Village Roll Dice to Raise Funds
Friends of Hope Village Roll Dice to Raise Funds

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
Villagers at Hope Village once again welcomed guests into their auditorium for a grand evening. 

Guys and gals were dressed in roaring twenties regalia to raise funds for Hope Village. The funds raised will be used to help offset the $134,000 paid for emergency repairs and upgrades to an attic sprinkler system. The need for repairs and upgrades was discovered during the renovation of one of the village houses. 

Hope Village, located in Friendswood, is a “forever home” for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. In fact, former State Senator and Hope Village Board of Directors Member Larry Taylor shared as he emceed the evening that one resident recently turned 90 years old. 

Casino tables were set up, and guests had a blast rolling the dice. Chanda Abbott enjoyed the evening rolling dice as a way to raise money for the village. 

“This is a great cause,” Chanda said. “We’re all so blessed to be able to give back to the people of Hope Village.”

Her smile and red dress seemed to bring good luck to her table. 

For more information about Hope Village please visit: https://hope-village.com

