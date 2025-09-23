Home NewsCommunityEventsHonorary Texas Navy Admirals Commissioned
Honorary Texas Navy Admirals Commissioned

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Six Texans were commissioned as honorary Texas Navy Admirals at Pier 21 in Galveston Saturday. The ceremony was part of the observance of Texian Navy Day in Galveston.

“An honorary commission as a Texas Navy Admiral is one of the highest civilian honors that can be bestowed upon a person by the State of Texas,” said a representative of the Texas Navy Association. “It is awarded by the governor in recognition of the recipient’s outstanding citizenship, contributions to the community and representing the best that Texas and Texans have to offer.”

The Texans honored on Saturday were: J. Barto Arnold, General Land Office Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, Coast Guard Cmdr. Glenn Colaco, Port of Galveston Director and CEO Rodger Rees, Coast Guard Capt. Nicole Rodriguez, and not present at the ceremony but commissioned by the governor was Chris Wiernicki.

When Texas joined the United States, the Texas Navy was brought into the United States Navy. But the service of the Texas Navy’s past is significant to the state of Texas and to the United States. One of the responsibilities of the Texas Navy Association is to bring that history to the public’s attention through education, newsletters, speaking engagements, by celebrating once a year and through other ways of learning and sharing. 
If you are interested in learning more about the Texas Navy’s history or would like to become a member of the Texas Navy Association, visit https://texasnavy.org

