This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Marigold and Rogue.

Give a big hello to Marigold (A041720), a spayed Domestic Medium Hair with a gray classic tabby and white coat. Marigold is just over 2 years old, sweet, cuddly and a bit shy. She is a beauty from the tips of her ears to her fluffy tail! Silken soft fur, delicate face, pink nose, and eyes that say “Please love me.” Marigold likes attention and sitting gently in a lap. Greet Marigold, reach to pet her and she is likely to collapse into a puddle, tummy up and make biscuits. Don’t miss out – come meet Marigold soon to see if she is the kitty you have been waiting for.

Meet Rogue (A041222) an 11 month old Lab mix full of energy and love. She’s super sweet, playful, and gets along great with other dogs—she’s always up for a game or a romp in the yard. Rogue has been waiting at the shelter for 80 days and is ready to find her forever home where she can share all her puppy joy. If you’re looking for a loyal, fun-loving companion, Rogue is your girl!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Marigold and Rogue will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Sept 30th – Oct 4th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.