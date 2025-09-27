Home NewsCommunityAMOCO FCU HOSTS YOUTHS FOR UNFORGETTABLE NIGHT AT TEXANS GAME
Community

AMOCO FCU HOSTS YOUTHS FOR UNFORGETTABLE NIGHT AT TEXANS GAME

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

On Monday, September 15, 2025, AMOCO Federal Credit Union provided 120 tickets for local youths
to attend the Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers football game at NRG Stadium in Houston.
This community outreach initiative brought joy and inspiration to these young fans, allowing many to experience a live professional football game for the first time.
Pastors from several area churches expressed how this engagement strengthened their teachings on the important values of kindness, generosity, and community support. The joy of being recognized for their dedication, hard work, and discipline was evident. This opportunity also bridged communication between pastoral leaders and the youth, fostering a sense of value and appreciation among them.
Among the highlights of the day was the opportunity for the kids to see Galveston County native and Tampa Bay Wide Receiver, Mike Evans. His impressive performance showcased the incredible potential that can come from community support and hard work. Evans’ presence served as an inspiration, demonstrating to the young attendees what they can achieve through perseverance and dedication.
AMOCO is grateful for the collaboration with our local faith communities and is proud to have supported the following churches in making this possible: Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, Solid Rock Baptist Church, Macedonia Baptist Church,
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church, and Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church.
AMOCO believes in the importance of investing in our youth. Experiences like these not only bring joy today but also foster confidence, inspiration, and community pride for the future. By nurturing a culture of generosity, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of the young people in our community.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

First Presbyterian Church Awards Grant to Galveston Diaper Bank

Prayer Event – Men of Valor Gathering

Honoring Texas Naval History

Bay Area Turning Point to Host First-Ever E-Race Domestic Violence Scavenger Hunt...

Citizen’s Police Academy – Class #14 

Sixty-Five Years and Counting

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper