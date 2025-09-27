AMOCO FCU HOSTS YOUTHS FOR UNFORGETTABLE NIGHT AT TEXANS GAME

On Monday, September 15, 2025, AMOCO Federal Credit Union provided 120 tickets for local youths

to attend the Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers football game at NRG Stadium in Houston.

This community outreach initiative brought joy and inspiration to these young fans, allowing many to experience a live professional football game for the first time.

Pastors from several area churches expressed how this engagement strengthened their teachings on the important values of kindness, generosity, and community support. The joy of being recognized for their dedication, hard work, and discipline was evident. This opportunity also bridged communication between pastoral leaders and the youth, fostering a sense of value and appreciation among them.

Among the highlights of the day was the opportunity for the kids to see Galveston County native and Tampa Bay Wide Receiver, Mike Evans. His impressive performance showcased the incredible potential that can come from community support and hard work. Evans’ presence served as an inspiration, demonstrating to the young attendees what they can achieve through perseverance and dedication.

AMOCO is grateful for the collaboration with our local faith communities and is proud to have supported the following churches in making this possible: Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, Solid Rock Baptist Church, Macedonia Baptist Church,

Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church, and Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church.

AMOCO believes in the importance of investing in our youth. Experiences like these not only bring joy today but also foster confidence, inspiration, and community pride for the future. By nurturing a culture of generosity, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of the young people in our community.