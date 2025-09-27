Public engagement meeting on the Stewart Beach master plan on October 6

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The City of Galveston invites the community to attend the first public engagement meeting for the Stewart Beach master plan on Monday, October 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Historic Galveston Water and Electric Light Community Center, 715 30th Street.

Earlier this summer, the City contracted with BRW Architects to develop a comprehensive master plan for Stewart Beach. As outlined in the agreement, BRW Architects are preparing a development concept, and residents will have an opportunity to weigh in on what amenities or attractions should be featured in that concept.

The goal of the master plan is to provide a comprehensive, implementable vision for the future of Stewart Beach, with accompanying presentation materials that will guide a future developer request for proposals (RFP).

At the October 6 meeting, BRW Architects will share early project materials and present potential concepts for the site. The City will also collect public input on what amenities and improvements residents and visitors would like to see at Stewart Beach within the range of feasible development options.

“Public input is vital to ensuring Stewart Beach continues to be a welcoming and functional destination for all,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said. “We encourage everyone to come share their ideas and feedback at this important first meeting.”

Meeting Details:

Date: Monday, October 6, 2025

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Historic Galveston Water and Electric Light Community Center, 715 30th Street