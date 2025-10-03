Hitchcock’s Brian Harris was named the Built Ford Tough 3A Player of the Week by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football after he helped the Bulldogs topple Silsbee 37-16 on September 26. Harris scored touchdowns on three different returns (87-yard interception, 86-yard kickoff, and 37-yard fumble) as Hitchcock opened district play. The state-ranked Bulldogs hosted Katy Freeman on Friday night.
Brian Harris was named the Built Ford Tough 3A Player of the Week
