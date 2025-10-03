Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GREAT. 84 degrees. The bite is great before or after a storm. Many catches of undersized and oversized catches of redfish and trout with live or artificial shrimp under a popping cork on flats and coming out of the marshes. Some flounder up to 20 inches are mixed in. Shrimp are coming out of the marshes. When the temperature drops below 80 degrees there should be some nice size fish running the shorelines chasing shrimp. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 83 degrees. The water quality in Trinity Bay has ranged from good to fantastic lately, though we have had shifting wind directions that have influenced where the bait and fish are holding. This variability can make it tricky to replicate a great day of fishing from one day to the next. However, we’re expecting a steady east wind by the weekend, which should really improve the bite consistency. Great trout action around sand and shell bars that have current running through them with drop-offs. Trout are also being caught out on the short rigs near A-Lease. Using a redemption outdoor gear popping cork with a four-foot leader and live shrimp has been effective, as well as using WAC Attack’s WACky Fluke in the peppered pumpkin color will do the trick. Just vary your retrieve and let the current do some of the work. Redfish have been running along rock lines, especially where the wind is pushing bait in. You will need to cover some ground to find a good school, crank baits have been the lure of choice along with live shrimp under a popping cork. Make sure you have the gear that can handle the large bull red in your arsenal. We prefer Outlaw Rods and know they handle the fight. Always wear your kill switch and be safe! Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 84 degrees. 82 degrees. The water clarity is excellent for East Galveston Bay. The mornings have started with northeast winds, and cooler temperatures. Focus on grassy shorelines with good current and nervous shrimp present to find trout, redfish, and a few flounders. Fish slowly over grass and shell beds with imitation shrimp lures under popping corks, with a 1-foot leader, as well as 1/16 ounce jig heads with tails by WacAttack and Deadly Dudley tails tipped with Fishbites. A few fish can be caught in the ICW around rocks and structures. Fish Bites also performed very well when fished under a popping cork for redfish. If you like fishing under the birds they are showing up and some have better trout mixed in every so often. If you see reefs with birds sitting on the water, the fish are close by. The crowds have thinned, and fishing should continue to heat up as surface temps drop, so get your friends and family and get out on the water. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Service, LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 84 degrees. Fishing remains steady with fair catches of speckled trout caught on live shrimp and still a few on croakers over deep shells at the gas wells. At times it has been too windy to fish the middle of the bay, so anglers are finding protected areas to catch black drum, redfish, and the occasional speckled trout on live shrimp. Tides remain above normal early in the mornings, but drop significantly through the day. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: GOOD. Water clear; 84 degrees; 0.04 feet above pool. Largemouth bass are active in the mornings around riprap, cypress trees, and brush piles, biting on grubs, spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and especially pink “cream” worms, before moving to offshore points and structures later in the day where Texas-rigged worms and deep crankbaits are producing. Crappie are steady in Lucious Bayou and the East Fork, holding tight to structure in 10-16 feet of water and hitting minnows and small hand-tied jigs. White bass are fantastic, with strong action in the river – deep-diving crankbaits off treelines in the West Fork and trolling 25-foot divers with gold pet spoons and yellow feathers on the south end, while vertical jigging with Duck Tracker slabs and a Texan teaser is also highly effective. Catfish are plentiful under the 1960 bridge, around train tracks, and in deeper river channels, with fresh shad and stink baits working well on jug lines. Always wear your kill switch and be safe! Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

