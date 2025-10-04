STANDING OVATION THEATER TO PRESENT “DEATH TRAP,” LEAGUE CITY FOLK ASSOCIATION RUNNING STRONG AFTER THREE YEARS

By Richard Tew/Contributor for The Post Newspaper

Standing Ovation Theatre is currently prepping for an October run of “Death Trap” by Ira Levin. According to Standing Ovation’s website the show is “A thrilling comedy-mystery centered on a struggling playwright, Sidney, who plots to steal a promising script from a young writer. As twists unfold and tensions rise, the play explores ambition, betrayal, and the fine line between genius and madness, keeping audiences guessing until the shocking conclusion.” The production is directed by Jeff Merriman.

The show will run October 10-12 and again on the 17-19th. Buy tickets at http://www.standingovationtheatre.org. Standing Ovation Theatre is located at 7380 El Camino Real in Clear Lake. 77058

The League City Folk Association held their monthly “Music in The Historic District” last Friday night at 7 p.m. LCFA’S Tucker Hart says they have been presenting these concerts for just over three years. The consistent crowd of spectators is a testament to the staying power of the effort to spotlight local talent.

These monthly concerts are free and open to the public. It features local and regional musicians. Both musicians and fans faithfully gather under the majestic Live Oak trees that adorn League Park.

The concerts focus on a “singer/songwriter” style of music. The concerts are held in League Park, located at 512 2nd Street in League City. Weather permitting, the concerts are held the last Friday of each month. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/LeagueCityFolkAssociation.To listen to the interview with Death Trap director Jeff Merriman visit The Post’s Youtube channel: https://youtu.be/nQwExqOSDfQ?si=_yrZWlsgarci2Nul