This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Majestic and Fudge.

Give a big hello to Majestic (A041931), a 6 month old Domestic Short Hair with an orange tabby and white coat. Majestic is an outgoing, playful and energetic teenager. He likes company, attention, toys and romping. Orange tabbies are also called “ginger” or “marmalade” and range from buff to red. Majestic’s red coat is trimmed with white on his chin, chest, tummy and all four paws. Some of his toes feature red laces. Majestic’s wide intense eyes say “Look at me”! He has it all – great looks and personality. Come on in and ask to meet Majestic.

Meet Fudge (A041378) a 3 year old Anatolian Shepherd with a heart full of love. He’s dog-friendly but prefers a gentle, dainty playmate to match his mellow side. Fudge loves exploring the outdoors and feeling the wind in his fur while running and playing. He’s incredibly sweet and enjoys being around people who give him attention. Fudge is ready to find his forever home and share all his adventures with you. Come on in and meet him!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Majestic and Fudge will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Oct 7th – Oct 11th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.