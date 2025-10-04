Touch a Truck Texas City October 18.

Touch a Truck Texas City is a unique, interactive outdoor family festival where kids can climb on, explore and discover their favorite big trucks and vehicles! With more than 100 different vehicles expected, this year’s event will be bigger than ever!
There will also be two giant corn boxes to play in, monster truck rides, face painting, balloon twisters, an interactive bubble area, vendors, food trucks, music, pumpkin decorating and more to enjoy at the event.
Admission is FREE.
- Please note: the first hour of the event (9-10 a.m.) is a sensory hour; during this time, honking horns will not be allowed.
- Vehicle registration:
- Vendor application:
*Food truck spots are full. Currently, we are not accepting any additional applications for food trucks/food service vendors.
***Stay safe — the City of Texas City will NOT register you as a vendor via social media. If you see a comment from someone claiming to be in charge of vendors for this or any other event, please report it as spam.