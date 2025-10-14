Home NewsLAND COMMISSIONER BUCKINGHAM ANNOUNCESOPENING OF ONGOING VLB PUBLIC LAND SALE
LAND COMMISSIONER BUCKINGHAM ANNOUNCESOPENING OF ONGOING VLB PUBLIC LAND SALE

The Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D., announces the opening of an ongoing public land sale through the Veterans Land Board (VLB), which is the only land sale program made available to non Veterans. In total, more than 20 tracts are up for sale throughout the state totaling nearly 111 acres and the prices listed are firm. Additionally, an eligible Veteran or non-Veteran submitting an offer to purchase a tract of land for sale to the public may request a loan from the VLB and it will be processed as a mortgage loan, with a note and deed of trust. This ongoing public land sale will remain open until all of the tracts have sold. To view the available tracts, please click https://links-2.govdelivery.com/CL0/https:%2F%2Fwww.glo.texas.gov%2Fveterans%2Flandsale%2Fpublic%3Futm_medium=email%26utm_source=govdelivery/1/01010199dde043c8-7cc60bd7-6795-4592-a9866a532319a7ab000000/MPNy8lMurCoCMuqLJB546Ps6GXpyian5I6wxPPEJt7U=426:
Tract of land available in Hamilton County, Texas Interest rates applied to these mortgage loans will vary and non-Veterans will carry an interest rate of 8.25%. The current land loan interest rate for Veterans is 7.25%. All applicants requesting VLB financing are subject to VLB credit approval. A minimum down payment of 5% of the sale price, as listed on our website, will be required at closing.
