ANNOUNCEMENT FROM TEXAS CITY FRIENDSOF MOORE MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY

Texas City, Texas. The Friends of Moore Memorial Public Library have introduced an innovative initiative to promote reading opportunities throughout the community by establishing two book carts that are replenished on a monthly basis.

One cart is conveniently situated at the Lago Mar visitor center, near the restaurant entrance, while the other is

located at MOD Pizza on Palmer Highway. Furthermore, the library’s Friends have generously sponsored a free little library

in the Tiffany Park subdivision, fostering a love of reading throughout Texas City. Donna Steele, President of the Friends in Texas City, stated, “The efforts of the Friends help the library address critical funding gaps, enabling it to exceed its budget and enrich our community in numerous ways.” A wonderful way to support the library is by joining the Friends, donating books, or attending an upcoming event. Volunteers play a vital role in supporting the library. This fall/winter, the Friends will host a craft table at the Touch-aTruck event on October 18 from 9 AM to 2 PM. On October 20 from 5 pm to 7 pm, the library will offer a free photo opportunity for children with local photographer Jesse Cortez, sponsored by the Friends, with a beautiful fall background; registration is required for this event by calling 409-643-5975. The Friends will also participate in Moore Memorial Public Library’s second annual Holiday Open House, scheduled for December 6 from 1 pm to 3 pm, featuring fun winter crafts. For more information, visit the Friends’ Facebook page.