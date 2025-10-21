With most of the roster returning, it’s no surprise the La Marque boys’ basketball team enters the 2025-26 regular season ranked 4th in the preseason Texas Basketball Coaches Association 4A poll. The Cougars, who advanced to the 4A-2 semifinals last season, are one of three area boys’ teams ranked, as Friendswood is ranked 12th in the Class 5A poll, while Hitchcock is ranked 10th in Class 3A.
There are two girls’ teams ranked in the TABC poll. Clear Brook is ranked 24th in Class 6A, and Hitchcock is ranked 15th in 3A.