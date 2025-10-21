The Texas City Lady Stings Soccer team is hosting a Car Wash Fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 9 AM to 1 PM at Advance Auto, 3516 Palmer Hwy in Texas City. Come out, get your ride sparkling clean and help our Lady Stings raise funds for their upcoming season! Donations can be made here: https://tcisd.revtrak.net/tcis…/girls-soccer-donations/…
Lady Stings Soccer team is hosting a Car Wash Fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 9 AM to 1 PM at Advance Auto
112
The Texas City Lady Stings Soccer team is hosting a Car Wash Fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 9 AM to 1 PM at Advance Auto, 3516 Palmer Hwy in Texas City. Come out, get your ride sparkling clean and help our Lady Stings raise funds for their upcoming season! Donations can be made here: https://tcisd.revtrak.net/tcis…/girls-soccer-donations/…
The Texas City Lady Stings Soccer team is hosting a Car Wash Fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 9 AM to 1 PM at Advance Auto, 3516 Palmer Hwy in Texas City. Come out, get your ride sparkling clean and help our Lady Stings raise funds for their upcoming season! Donations can be made here: https://tcisd.revtrak.net/tcis…/girls-soccer-donations/…