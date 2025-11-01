We ALL Missed the Mark

For a little girl from Jones Creek, the County Fair was the closest thing to Disney World that we had. A true family event for us where no booth was left unexplored, no food untasted, and no carnival ride too wild on a dare.

The excitement began as I rode in the front seat of my parent’s car, and by craning my head above the dashboard I could see the colorful lights of the Ferris wheel that promised we were close.

If the car windows were down I could actually catch a whiff of candy apples and beef on the hoof. (Ahhh, the lure of manure, how it stirred this country girl’s heart.)

Well several years, and carnivals later, I found myself drawn to a game of chance at the Fair while waiting on some friends. Just to pass some time I threw in ten dimes to put my skill to the test.

The concept of this game seemed simple enough, completely cover 1 large red circle with 5 smaller silver circles and win a prize. (The skill came into play when we weren’t allowed to place them over the red circle but they had to be dropped in just the right spots, slightly overlapping each other.) The man in the booth demonstrated to me, and a few others how simple it was.

Easy, cheesy! I got this.

My first few attempts left patches of red exposed. The man kept showing me where I had missed a spot but also encouraged my efforts. (While pocketing my cash.)

By the tenth or so time I had just about mastered the game. Then it happened! I did it! NO red showing whatsoever!!!

Excited, I pointed to the largest stuffed animal on the shelf as my prize. With a smug look the man walked over, produced a magnifying glass from behind the counter and proceeded to point out a molecule of red where I had missed the mark.

You’ve got to be kidding me!! Now it was my turn to show red. Anger and embarrassment swept over me and pride puffed up! A great lesson to learn, yet I chose not to ignore it, and stubbornly kept trying to cover that circle perfectly. Of course each effort proved in vain, according to the man magnifying where I missed it again, and again.

Frustrated to the max I finally gave way to defeat and walked away heavy in spirit and light in cash.

As time went by I would try in life and fail.

Oh in some areas I would excel only to find myself beaten down somewhere else. And always with the suppressed realization that I was missing the mark while trying to do better.

Finally, one night I came before God with my whole heart and asked Him to help me.

“The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit, A broken spirit and a contrite heart- These, O God, You will not despise.” Psalm 51:17

When I called upon Jesus, He answered, and I was reborn in the spirit- He breathed new life into me. It was as easy as drinking water.

We have ALL missed the mark when it comes to having a relationship with God, yet a molecule of Jesus’ precious pure blood was/is enough to not just cover up, but wipe out the sins of the world. John 1:29. “In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace … ” Eph. 1:7 For He made Him who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him. 2 Cor. 5:21

Because of Jesus Christ, we can put our faith in Him, and walk away from the past- light in spirit and heavy in the riches of His grace.

If you know Jesus, His blood covers you completely! So, you can not miss the mark with God, but you can come boldly before the throne of grace with full confidence of His mercy, His love and in the name of His Son.

What can make me white as snow, nothing but the blood of Jesus!

Contact Brenda Groves at: bkgroves1996@yahoo.com