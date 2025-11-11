First Ever Galveston County Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame Induction

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Late Sunday afternoon, the Wayne Johnson Community Center in Hitchcock was filled with a multi-generational gathering. There were tots in boots and tots in ballet slippers, seniors in cowboy hats and seniors in ball caps.

The American flag was proudly waved while the National Anthem was played and the Black national anthem was sung. Harold Cash asked all veterans to stand while he read an essay/poem honoring America’s flag and America’s veterans.

Heads were bowed as a prayer of blessing was offered, and then the party began.

Reverend Chris Carter Sr. served as emcee, and with such a large gathering, it required him to direct tables to join the dinner line. In good humor, he hastened the guests through the line as there were many plates to be filled.

From the smiles on the crowd’s faces, the laughter heard, and the room filled to its limit, it was clear that Galveston County’s first-ever Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame Induction and Scholarship Banquet was a success.

Ten rodeo cowboys were posthumously inducted into the Galveston County Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame, while their surviving family members received the awards. Buckles were given to those who had been part of the STAR rodeo and to others who had been involved in Galveston County rodeos, serving in roles outside of the arena.

The board of directors graciously awarded me, as a journalist, a buckle for my extensive coverage of Galveston County’s history and tradition of cowboys, cowgirls, and rodeos.

Three beautiful trophies were presented. Two went to corporate sponsors: Amoco Federal Credit Union and Better Care Matters Hospice Care. The third trophy went to a very surprised senior who had not a clue he would be honored. Mr. George Cash is 101 years old, and his son Harold Cash presented him with the award.

Two young ladies were awarded scholarships for their college education.

This is the first of what will be many future Galveston County Hall of Fame inductions. Through the support of the community and the board of directors for the non-profit, next year’s induction promises to be another success.