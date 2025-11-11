Home NewsCommunityEventsFirst Ever Galveston County Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame Induction
Events

First Ever Galveston County Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame Induction

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comments

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Late Sunday afternoon, the Wayne Johnson Community Center in Hitchcock was filled with a multi-generational gathering. There were tots in boots and tots in ballet slippers, seniors in cowboy hats and seniors in ball caps.

The American flag was proudly waved while the National Anthem was played and the Black national anthem was sung. Harold Cash asked all veterans to stand while he read an essay/poem honoring America’s flag and America’s veterans.

Heads were bowed as a prayer of blessing was offered, and then the party began.

Reverend Chris Carter Sr. served as emcee, and with such a large gathering, it required him to direct tables to join the dinner line. In good humor, he hastened the guests through the line as there were many plates to be filled.

From the smiles on the crowd’s faces, the laughter heard, and the room filled to its limit, it was clear that Galveston County’s first-ever Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame Induction and Scholarship Banquet was a success.

Ten rodeo cowboys were posthumously inducted into the Galveston County Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame, while their surviving family members received the awards. Buckles were given to those who had been part of the STAR rodeo and to others who had been involved in Galveston County rodeos, serving in roles outside of the arena.

The board of directors graciously awarded me, as a journalist, a buckle for my extensive coverage of Galveston County’s history and tradition of cowboys, cowgirls, and rodeos. 

Three beautiful trophies were presented. Two went to corporate sponsors: Amoco Federal Credit Union and Better Care Matters Hospice Care. The third trophy went to a very surprised senior who had not a clue he would be honored. Mr. George Cash is 101 years old, and his son Harold Cash presented him with the award.

Two young ladies were awarded scholarships for their college education.

This is the first of what will be many future Galveston County Hall of Fame inductions. Through the support of the community and the board of directors for the non-profit, next year’s induction promises to be another success.

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

You may also like

FREE SANTA PHOTOS

Halloween Parades through Galveston

Galveston College invites community to celebrate the season at Fall Fest on...

Space Center Houston and Wellby Financial Present Galaxy Lights, Texas’ Largest Space-Themed Holiday...

  History-Making First Men’s Galveston Mardi Gras Krewe of Axe-Idents to Perform in...

Harold Cash Living Legend Rodeo & Charity

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper