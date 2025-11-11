LIFE IN PRISON WITHOUT PAROLEFOR TEENWHO KILLED GIRLFRIEND’S GRANDMOTHER

A Galveston County jury today found Uriah Lee Urick, Jr., 18, guilty of capital murder for killing his girlfriend’s

grandmother in a plot to run away together. The verdict carries an automatic sentence of life in prison

with no possibility of parole.

Shortly before midnight February 6, Galveston County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call for a welfare check. Upon arrival, the caller told the deputies he had not heard from his girlfriend or granddaughter in more than a day, despite calling and texting several times and banging on the door of their home. The caller, a retired firefighter, proceeded to break a window and enter the home where he noticed that something did not smell right. He then opened the front door visibly distraught and told deputies, “this is your scene.” Upon entering, deputies discovered the body of Tammy King, age 61.

Deputies discovered that the entire house had been barricaded, including mattresses against a window and a dryer blocking the back door. The victim, who was hidden under a pile of sheets, had been shot in the head and left for some time. Further investigation revealed that the victim’s granddaughter and her boyfriend, identified as Uriah Urick, had put offers on

social media for a ride to northern states in exchange for money and firearms. Eventually, Urick and the

granddaughter were apprehended in Laredo. Urick and his girlfriend were indicted for capital murder and

credit and debit card abuse.

Trial started Monday, with chief prosecutor Kate Willis telling the jury in her opening statement that this

case would show what happens when “young love turns dark.” During four days of testimony the jury

learned that Urick had been squatting in King’s home by hiding in his girlfriend’s bedroom, spending most

of his time under his girlfriend’s desk. The relationship caused tension between King and the couple.

The jury saw Instagram messages between Urick and his girlfriend detailing a plan to rob King, murder

her, and run away together.

Three witnesses explained to the jury they had given rides to the couple after being contacted by them.

Travis Hodge, who entered into a plea deal including hindering apprehension of a known felon, agreed to

testify. He explained that he drove the couple to Laredo from League City in return for $1,000. Hodge also

testified that Urick gave him two firearms, stating one was the murder weapon and asking Hodge to dispose of it. Once in Laredo, law enforcement officers, who had been canvassing the area, apprehended the couple outside a Dollar General store. Hodge also led officers to a storage unit containing the firearms given to him by Urick. DPS Crime Lab Analyst Shane Windsor testified that the .556 rifle located in Hodge’s storage unit, a shell casing found under King’s bed, and the projectile recovered

from King’s body matched.

In closing argument, Willis highlighted Urick’s statements on his phone, including “we ride at dawn,” “can I kill her at five?,” “I want to see a .556 shred through someone’s skin,” and “I’ll go in rob her . . . kill her, and get someone to drive the Ford.” Willis stated that Urick turned his fantasies into actions and he must face the repercussions. After deliberating approximately three hours, the jury found Urick guilty of capital murder, automatically sentencing him to life without parole. Charges against Urick’s girlfriend are still pending.

The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s Office commends the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, Laredo Police Department, Webb County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety, and the United States Marshal’s Service for

their diligent work in this case State of Texas vs. Uriah Lee Urick, Jr., Cause No. 25-CR-0515, 212th Judicial District Court, Honorable Patricia Grady, presiding. Prosecutors: Chief Assistant District Attorney Kate Willis and Assistant District

Attorney Michael Rinehart.

