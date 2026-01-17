From the Office of Congressman Hunt

Home NewsCommunityElections - VotingFrom the Office of Congressman Hunt
by Ruth Ann Ruiz
Congressman Wesley Hunt introduced the Guaranteeing the States’ Protection Against Invasion Act of 2026 (GSPA). 

During the Biden Administration, U.S. CBP encountered approximately 10.8 million individuals at the southern border, with an additional 2 million known “got aways.” 

Texas accounted for approximately 46% of all illegal border encounters.

In addition to the increase in encounters, drug seizures increased to nearly 500,000 pounds of fentanyl and over 250,000 pounds of cocaine. 

The GSPA Act will authorize the President to proclaim an invasion at our southern border, codify President Trump’s Proclamation 10888, and prevent illegal immigrants who enter the country during the declared invasion from receiving immigration relief or protection. 

The legislation also requires criminal history and medical background checks for individuals attempting to enter the U.S., ensuring they are not a risk to national security. Additionally, it directs the DHS to prevent unlawful mass entry and to remove illegal aliens who enter the country during a declared invasion.

Statement from Congressman Hunt: 

“For four years under the Biden administration, our southern border was left wide open. Granting tens of millions of illegal immigrants access to American communities and American benefits. 

On the first day of Donald Trump’s presidency, we witnessed him immediately close the southern border and deploy CBP and ICE agents across this country to rectify the failures of Joe Biden. 

As leaders, it is our responsibility to ensure that President Trump’s work is codified into law, preventing an invasion of this scale from ever happening again. 

This piece of legislation is paramount to the America First Agenda and Congress must get it to the President’s desk.” 

Congressman Hunt is a Texas  Republican candidate for the US Senate. 

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

