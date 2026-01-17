Rep. Weber Secures Over $30 Million for Southeast Texas as the Commerce, Justice, Science; Energy and Water Development; and Interior and Environment Appropriations Act, 2026 Awaits the President’s Signature

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Randy Weber (TX-14) secured more than $30 million for critical projects in Texas 14th District after the U.S. Senate passed H.R. 6938, the Commerce, Justice, Science; Energy and Water Development; and Interior and Environment Appropriations Act, 2026, clearing the final legislative hurdle in Congress and sending the bill to the President’s desk for signature.



The funding includes:

$17,900,000 to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for operation and maintenance dredging of the Galveston Ship Channel as identified in the President’s Budget Request. Maintaining authorized depths in the Galveston Ship Channel is essential to supporting port reliability, supply chain efficiency, and the continued movement of energy and commerce that underpin America’s economic and national security.

$9,061,000 for USACE construction account to deepen the Sabine-Neches Waterway from its current 40-foot depth to its congressionally authorized 48-foot depth, as authorized in the Water Resources Development Act of 2014.

$5,000,000 for USACE's investigations account to advance pre-construction engineering and design for the Texas Coastal Project, locally known as the Ike Dike. This funding supports a comprehensive coastal resiliency strategy to reduce flood risk and restore ecosystems along the Texas coast. Estimates show the project could generate $2.31 billion in annual economic savings and improve more than 6,000 acres of coastal habitat.

$1,250,000 for Texas A&M AgriLife Research to support oyster research and the development of a long-term breeding program for the rapidly expanding Texas Gulf Coast oyster aquaculture industry. This investment will strengthen domestic seafood production, reduce pressure on vulnerable wild fisheries, and advance marine aquaculture as a growing sector of Texas agriculture.

“This funding package has now cleared both chambers, and more than $30 million is heading back to Southeast Texas once the President signs it into law,” said Rep. Weber. “That means more ships moving through our ports, paychecks for working families, and stronger protections for a coastline that fuels America’s economy. These projects support thousands of jobs and generate billions of dollars in our backyard every year. Texas’ 14th District helps power this country, and with the President’s signature, this funding will be put to work right here at home.”



Having passed both the House and the Senate, the Commerce, Justice, Science; Energy and Water Development; and Interior and Environment Appropriations Act, 2026 now awaits the President’s signature.