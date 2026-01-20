Home NewsRep. Weber Announces 2025 Congressional App Challenge Winner
News

Rep. Weber Announces 2025 Congressional App Challenge Winner

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments
League City, TX – Today, Congressman Randy Weber (TX-14) announced Aarush Sinha, a student at Clear Creek High School, as the winner of the 2025 Congressional App Challenge for Texas’ 14th Congressional District. Aarush earned first place for his app, Vision Warrior, a web-based application designed to assist individuals with visual impairments through accessible, real-world technology.
Vision Warrior combines text-to-speech technology with color detection to help users better interact with their surroundings. The app can analyze text from PDFs, Word documents, text files, and images, read that content aloud, and identify colors within both text and images. It also features a webcam function that allows users to point their camera at an object and hear both the detected color and any readable text in real time.
“The talent we see from students here in Southeast Texas continues to impress me year after year,” said Rep. Weber. “Aarush identified a real need and used his technical skills to build something that can genuinely improve people’s lives. That’s exactly what the Congressional App Challenge is all about, and he should be incredibly proud of this achievement.”
This year’s competition was highly competitive, with students across TX-14 submitting innovative and thoughtful applications. Congressman Weber congratulated all participants for their creativity, technical skill, and willingness to take on real-world challenges through technology.
Established by Members of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014, the Congressional App Challenge is a nationwide competition designed to encourage students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. The program allows students to compete within their congressional district by creating and showcasing original software applications for mobile, tablet, or computer platforms.
“The Congressional App Challenge continues to showcase the innovation and potential of students right here in Southeast Texas and around the nation,” Weber added. “I look forward to seeing what these young developers accomplish next.”

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Deadline to register for March primary nears

Weber Secures $30M for Texas Coast in House Bill

Texas City Police conduct undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Operation

Rep. Weber Secures Over $30 Million for Southeast Texas as the Commerce,...

Rep. Weber Leads Letter Urging Secretary Rubio to Continue Condemning the Iranian...

Democrats Talarico, Crockett set first debate

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper