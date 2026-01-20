Rep. Weber Announces 2025 Congressional App Challenge Winner

League City, TX – Today, Congressman Randy Weber (TX-14) announced Aarush Sinha, a student at Clear Creek High School, as the winner of the 2025 Congressional App Challenge for Texas’ 14th Congressional District. Aarush earned first place for his app, Vision Warrior, a web-based application designed to assist individuals with visual impairments through accessible, real-world technology.

Vision Warrior combines text-to-speech technology with color detection to help users better interact with their surroundings. The app can analyze text from PDFs, Word documents, text files, and images, read that content aloud, and identify colors within both text and images. It also features a webcam function that allows users to point their camera at an object and hear both the detected color and any readable text in real time.

“The talent we see from students here in Southeast Texas continues to impress me year after year,” said Rep. Weber. “Aarush identified a real need and used his technical skills to build something that can genuinely improve people’s lives. That’s exactly what the Congressional App Challenge is all about, and he should be incredibly proud of this achievement.”

This year’s competition was highly competitive, with students across TX-14 submitting innovative and thoughtful applications. Congressman Weber congratulated all participants for their creativity, technical skill, and willingness to take on real-world challenges through technology.

Established by Members of the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014, the Congressional App Challenge is a nationwide competition designed to encourage students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. The program allows students to compete within their congressional district by creating and showcasing original software applications for mobile, tablet, or computer platforms.

“The Congressional App Challenge continues to showcase the innovation and potential of students right here in Southeast Texas and around the nation,” Weber added. “I look forward to seeing what these young developers accomplish next.”