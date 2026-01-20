Weber Secures $30M for Texas Coast in House Bill

U.S. Rep. Randy Weber (TX-14) secured more than $30 million for critical projects in Texas’ 14th Congressional District as part of H.R. 6938, the Commerce, Justice, Science; Energy and Water Development; and Interior and Environment Appropriations Act, 2026. The funding includes: · $17,900,000 for the Galveston Ship Channel Operation and Maintenance dredging as identified in the President’s Budget Request. Maintaining authorized depths in the Galveston Ship Channel is essential to supporting port reliability, supply chain efficiency, and the continued movement of energy and commerce that underpin America’s economic and national security. · $9,061,000 for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) construction account to deepen the Sabine-Neches Waterway from its current 40-foot depth to its congressionally authorized 48-foot depth, as authorized in the Water Resources Development Act of 2014. · $5,000,000 for USACE’s investigations account to advance pre-construction engineering and design for the Texas Coastal Project, locally known as the Ike Dike. This funding supports a comprehensive coastal resiliency strategy to reduce flood risk and restore ecosystems along the Texas coast. Estimates show the project could generate $2.31 billion in annual economic savings and improve more than 6,000 acres of coastal habitat. · $1,250,000 for Texas A&M AgriLife Research to support oyster research and the development of a long-term breeding program for the rapidly expanding Texas Gulf Coast oyster aquaculture industry. This investment will strengthen domestic seafood production, reduce pressure on vulnerable wild fisheries, and advance marine aquaculture as a growing sector of Texas agriculture. “This didn’t happen overnight,” said Rep. Weber. “Southeast Texas is a gateway to our nation’s economic and strategic strength, and advancing projects of this scale requires sustained effort. I’ve worked to keep these priorities moving forward because protecting the coast, moving energy and commerce through our ports, and supporting the livelihoods tied to our waterways all ensure Texas’ 14th District is prepared to meet the nation’s needs when it matters most.” The Commerce, Justice, Science; Energy and Water Development; and Interior and Environment Appropriations Act, 2026 now advances to the U.S. Senate for further consideration.