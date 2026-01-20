Home NewsCommunityEventsSunshine and Spirit: Galveston Honors Dr. King with Annual Parade
Events

Sunshine and Spirit: Galveston Honors Dr. King with Annual Parade

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Galveston’s weather cooperated on Saturday to allow for an enjoyable MLK parade. The parade has been rolling down the streets of Galveston for over 40 years. Starting at Church and 29th, the participants marched, rolled, and walked towards the Seawall, ending near Menard Park.

The parade included numerous groups and individuals of all ages eager to celebrate the holiday.

“Happy Martin Luther King Birthday!” was frequently shouted from participants and watchers.

With his ceremonial baton and jovial spirit, drum major Jayden Micheals led Ball High School’s marching band in this year’s MLK parade. This year’s Grand Marshal was Gerald Wilson, who is currently a candidate for Galveston City Council District 1.

Adding to the regional flair and enjoyment of the parade, Mardi Gras beads sailed from the parade participants to the audience. There were also handfuls of candy and other treats tossed from the participants to the waving hands of people along the parade route.

