AMOCO Federal Credit Union Celebrates Habitat for Humanity Home Dedication**

**Texas City, Texas – January 15, 2026** – AMOCO Federal Credit Union proudly joined Bay Area Habitat for Humanity, community partners, and local leaders on January 15 to celebrate the home dedication ceremony of Habitat’s newest homeowner, Donovan, marking the completion of a meaningful partnership focused on building strength, stability, and self-reliance through homeownership.

This special milestone represents the culmination of a project that began on March 20, 2025, when AMOCO presented a $25,000 sponsorship check to Bay Area Habitat for Humanity to help bring the home to life. Beyond financial support, AMOCO employees actively invested their time and talents throughout the construction process, embodying the credit union’s commitment to service and community involvement.

Employees volunteered across multiple build phases – first constructing door and window frames, then assembling trusses, and finally rolling up their sleeves to add the finishing details that transformed the structure into a home. Their collective efforts underscored AMOCO’s belief that lasting community impact is built through both hands-on service and strategic partnerships.

The home dedication ceremony brought together representatives from AMOCO, valued partner Marathon Petroleum, community supporter The Moody Foundation, and state officials, all gathered to celebrate Donovan’s achievement and officially present him with the keys to his new home.

“This day is so special,” said Ashley Carner, President and COO of AMOCO Federal Credit Union. “On behalf of AMOCO Federal Credit Union, we have absolutely loved working with Bay Area Habitat for Humanity and having the opportunity to be a part of this.”

Carner also noted the power of collaboration in driving positive change. “When big companies come together with a shared purpose, it’s incredibly inspiring to see what can be accomplished for our community.”

AMOCO Federal Credit Union is honored to have supported this project and remains committed to partnerships that strengthen neighborhoods and improve lives. The dedication ceremony served as a powerful reminder that when organizations and individuals unite around a common goal, homeownership dreams can become a reality.

About AMOCO FCU

Headquartered in Texas City, TX, AMOCO Federal Credit Union was founded as A Member Owned Cooperative Organization. For more than 87 years it has been committed to its mission of “serving the financial needs of its members/owners.” Named on of Newsweek’s 2025 America’s Best Credit Unions and voted Best Mortgage Lender by Galveston Dailly News, AMOCO has grown to be one of the top 10 locally owned financial institutions in the Houston/Galveston market with over 106,000 members, $1.4 billion in assets, $1.1 billion in loan outstanding, and $125 million in equity. For more information about AMOCO, please visit https://www.amocofcu.org/meet-amoco/.

Photo Creator: Bay Area Habitat for Humanity

Year: 2026

Photo Description: AMOCO Federal Credit Union representatives with new homeowner, Donovan. Pictured left to right – Eddie Bonilla, Nathan Ashworth, Ashley Carner, Shawn Bailey, (new homeowner – Donovan holding the key), Gail Figueroa, Westley Batiste, Johnathan Guerrero, Dominica Driscoll, and Astrid Hernadez