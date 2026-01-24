Home NewsAttor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Launch­es Wide-Sweep­ing Inves­ti­ga­tion into Unlaw­ful Finan­cial Incen­tives Relat­ed to Child­hood Vac­cine Recommendations
Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Launch­es Wide-Sweep­ing Inves­ti­ga­tion into Unlaw­ful Finan­cial Incen­tives Relat­ed to Child­hood Vac­cine Recommendations

Attorney General Ken Paxton opened a landmark investigation into the multi-level, multi-industry scheme that has illegally incentivized medical providers to recommend childhood vaccines that are not proven to be safe or necessary. The wide-sweeping investigation will analyze an incentivization framework that has historically forced Texas kids to receive over 70 shots from birth to age 18 in order to continue receiving medical care.

The investigation will examine whether pediatric medical providers, insurance companies, vaccine manufacturers, or other entities engaged in deceptive or unlawful conduct by failing to disclose financial incentives connected to their administration of childhood vaccines. The investigation comes as children across the state are expelled from pediatric practices and denied medical care based on their vaccination status. Doctors’ wages, bonuses, and even employment often hinge on the number of vaccinations they administer.

As part of the investigation, Attorney General Paxton is issuing over 20 Civil Investigative Demands (“CIDs”) to some of the largest medical providers, insurance companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers in the country, including entities like UnitedHealthcare and Pfizer.

“I will ensure that Big Pharma and Big Insurance don’t bribe medical providers to pressure parents to jab their kids with vaccines they feel aren’t safe or necessary,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Alongside President Trump and Secretary Kennedy’s significant efforts to ensure safety when it comes to childhood vaccines, my office will fight to protect kids’ health and uphold transparency in the medical industry. Together, we will Make America Healthy Again. Texans deserve to have full faith in the recommendations of their medical providers—particularly when it involves the health of their children. I will not tolerate a ‘carrot and stick’ approach to healthcare recommendations. Any provider or entity whose medical guidance is fueled by financial incentives from an insurance company, Big Pharma, or otherwise will be exposed.”

President Trump and Secretary Kennedy are already implementing important reforms regarding childhood vaccines, highlighting the Trump Administration’s commitment to Gold Standard Science as opposed to the Biden’s Administration’s policy of pushing as many possible shots into as many arms as possible. Attorney General Paxton is committed to furthering the momentum of parental choice in childhood vaccination decisions.

