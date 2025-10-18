Home NewsLifestyleAssistanceTexas City Hosts Blanket Drive to Bring Comfort to the Homeless This Winter
Texas City Hosts Blanket Drive to Bring Comfort to the Homeless This Winter

TEXAS CITY, TX – The City of Texas City is hosting a blanket drive to collect new, unused blankets for
people experiencing homeless.
Hosted by the Mayor’s Task Force on Homelessness, the blanket drive will run now through Oct.

  1. Donations can be dropped off at three locations:
  • City Hall – 1801 9th Avenue N.
  • City Hall Annex – 928 5th Avenue N.
  • Moore Memorial Public Library – 1701 9th Avenue N.

Everything collected will be distributed to the homeless and unsheltered population at the city’s
annual Navigation Day in early November.
Navigation Day is an annual event that brings together agencies and services from throughout the
region together, under one roof. The event offers services, including hot showers, free barber/salon
services and medical screenings, as well as referrals to programs that can help with utility
assistance, housing, employment, ID services and more.
The 2025 Navigation Day will be held on Thursday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nessler
Center (2010 5th Avenue N.).
For more information on the blanket drive or Navigation Day, contact the City of Texas City’s
Community Development Department at (409) 643-5730 or via email at
communitydevelopment@texascitytx.gov, or visit www.texascitytx.gov.

