Thaw Out With Hoops, Soccer

The frigid weather over the weekend could lead to cabin fever, so consider either a basketball game or a soccer match on Tuesday, as warmer temps welcome the opportunity.

Sunday: No games scheduled.

Monday: The Rockets are at home against the Grizzlies at 7 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 PM with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The boys’ basketball schedule has Ball at La Porte, Deer Park at Clear Brook, Clear Creek at Clear Falls, state-ranked Dickinson at Clear Lake, Brazoswood at Clear Springs, Wharton at state-ranked La Marque, Texas City at state-ranked Friendswood, and Santa Fe at Iowa Colony at 7 PM. Hempstead at Hitchcock is at 7:30 PM.

The girls’ basketball slate begins at 5 PM with Hempstead at Hitchcock, followed by Wharton at La Marque at 5:30 PM. Friendswood at Texas City is at 6:30 PM, while La Porte at Ball, Clear Brook at Deer Park, Clear Falls at Clear Creek, Clear Lake at Dickinson, Clear Springs at Brazoswood, and Iowa Colony at Santa Fe is at 7 PM.

On the boys’ soccer schedule, La Porte at Ball, Deer Park at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Clear Creek, Clear Lake at Dickinson, Clear Springs at Brazoswood, Friendswood at Texas City, and Iowa Colony at Santa Fe at 7:30 PM.

The girls’ soccer schedule has Ball at La Porte, Clear Brook at Deer Park, Clear Creek at Clear Falls, Dickinson at Clear Lake, Brazoswood at Clear Springs, Texas City at Friendswood, and Santa Fe at Iowa Colony at 7:30 PM.