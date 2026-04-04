Galveston College Theatre celebrates 41 years of Nunsense with ‘Nunsense: The Mega-Musical Version’

GALVESTON, Texas (April 2, 2026) – The Galveston College Theatre Department will
present the pop culture phenomenon “Nunsense: The Mega-Musical Version” by Dan
Goggin April 15-19, celebrating the 41st anniversary of the original production in 1985.
Performances on April 15-18 will be at 7 p.m., and April 19 at 2 p.m. The production of
“Nunsense: The Mega-Musical Version” will be held in the GC Black Box Theatre,
Room FA-207, on the college’s main campus, located at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston.
Admission is free and open to the public.
This laugh-out-loud musical comedy begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover
that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters
after an ill-prepared dinner. In desperate need of funds for proper burials, having
already spent their savings on Reverend Mother Superior’s new upscale TV, the
surviving sisters decide to stage a chaotic variety show to raise money. The only
problem is that the dearly departed are currently stashed in the convent freezer.
“Nunsense: The Mega-Musical Version” reunites the original five beloved nuns and
expands the cast to include the never-before-seen Sister Julia, Child of God. Audiences
will meet Reverend Mother Mary Regina, a former circus performer, Sister Mary Hubert,
the Mistress of Novices, streetwise Sister Robert Anne from Brooklyn, Sister Mary Leo,
the aspiring ballerina novice, and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, who lost
her memory when a crucifix fell on her head.
Packed with catchy songs, tap and ballet numbers, audience interaction, and comic
surprises, “Nunsense” has become an international sensation, with more than 5,000
productions worldwide and translations in 21 languages. The original production
premiered Off-Broadway at the Cherry Lane Theatre on December 12, 1985, and ran
for 10 years. Winner of four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical, it was
hailed by The New York Times as “A hail of fun and frolic.”
The spirited cast and crew bringing this high-energy production to life include Eva Arita,
Elijah Barrie, Lucy Bell, Fiona Burton, Aaron Gudz, Alyssa Gudz, Jade Harmon, Isabella
Hernandez, Chad Keith, Zoltar Neasbitt and Jackson Pendergrass. The production is
directed by Liz Lacy, GC program coordinator for the Performing Arts, with Musical
Direction by Dr. Cindy Kates-Hammond.
“Nunsense: The Mega-Musical Version” is presented by arrangement with Concord
Theatricals (www.concordtheatricals.com).
The Galveston College Theatre Department offers a professional, immersive training
experience for students in acting, playwriting, directing, design and theatre technology.
With four productions each year and a diverse range of theatre courses, students have
every opportunity to develop their theatrical skills. Scholarships are available.
For more information about the GC Theatre production of “Nunsense: The Mega-
Musical Version,” or about the college’s Drama/Theatre program, please contact Liz
Lacy at llacy@gc.edu.
ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE
Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college
providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,
workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.
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The cast of the Galveston College Theatre Department’s production of “Nunsense: The
Mega-Musical Version” by Dan Goggin rehearse a scene from the musical in the
college’s Black Box Theatre on GC’s main campus in Galveston.