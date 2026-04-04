Galveston College Theatre celebrates 41 years of Nunsense with ‘Nunsense: The Mega-Musical Version’

GALVESTON, Texas (April 2, 2026) – The Galveston College Theatre Department will

present the pop culture phenomenon “Nunsense: The Mega-Musical Version” by Dan

Goggin April 15-19, celebrating the 41st anniversary of the original production in 1985.

Performances on April 15-18 will be at 7 p.m., and April 19 at 2 p.m. The production of

“Nunsense: The Mega-Musical Version” will be held in the GC Black Box Theatre,

Room FA-207, on the college’s main campus, located at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston.

Admission is free and open to the public.

This laugh-out-loud musical comedy begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover

that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters

after an ill-prepared dinner. In desperate need of funds for proper burials, having

already spent their savings on Reverend Mother Superior’s new upscale TV, the

surviving sisters decide to stage a chaotic variety show to raise money. The only

problem is that the dearly departed are currently stashed in the convent freezer.

“Nunsense: The Mega-Musical Version” reunites the original five beloved nuns and

expands the cast to include the never-before-seen Sister Julia, Child of God. Audiences

will meet Reverend Mother Mary Regina, a former circus performer, Sister Mary Hubert,

the Mistress of Novices, streetwise Sister Robert Anne from Brooklyn, Sister Mary Leo,

the aspiring ballerina novice, and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, who lost

her memory when a crucifix fell on her head.

Packed with catchy songs, tap and ballet numbers, audience interaction, and comic

surprises, “Nunsense” has become an international sensation, with more than 5,000

productions worldwide and translations in 21 languages. The original production

premiered Off-Broadway at the Cherry Lane Theatre on December 12, 1985, and ran

for 10 years. Winner of four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical, it was

hailed by The New York Times as “A hail of fun and frolic.”

The spirited cast and crew bringing this high-energy production to life include Eva Arita,

Elijah Barrie, Lucy Bell, Fiona Burton, Aaron Gudz, Alyssa Gudz, Jade Harmon, Isabella

Hernandez, Chad Keith, Zoltar Neasbitt and Jackson Pendergrass. The production is

directed by Liz Lacy, GC program coordinator for the Performing Arts, with Musical

Direction by Dr. Cindy Kates-Hammond.

“Nunsense: The Mega-Musical Version” is presented by arrangement with Concord

Theatricals (www.concordtheatricals.com).

The Galveston College Theatre Department offers a professional, immersive training

experience for students in acting, playwriting, directing, design and theatre technology.

With four productions each year and a diverse range of theatre courses, students have

every opportunity to develop their theatrical skills. Scholarships are available.

For more information about the GC Theatre production of “Nunsense: The Mega-

Musical Version,” or about the college’s Drama/Theatre program, please contact Liz

Lacy at llacy@gc.edu.

ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE

Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college

providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,

workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.

#

CUTLINE:

The cast of the Galveston College Theatre Department’s production of “Nunsense: The

Mega-Musical Version” by Dan Goggin rehearse a scene from the musical in the

college’s Black Box Theatre on GC’s main campus in Galveston.