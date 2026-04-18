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Hitchcock’s track and field team competed with heart, grit

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

Hitchcock’s track and field team competed with heart, grit, and purpose at the Area meet—and the results speak for themselves. 🤍

FIELD EVENTS

 Taryl Jones – Area Champion, Shot Put

 Brian Harris – Area Champion, Long Jump

 Eli Walker – Regional Qualifier, Long Jump

RUNNING EVENTS

 Girls 4×1 – Emarri Miller, Terrinyce Felder, Kai Scurry, Serenity Jernigan

 Boys 4×1 – Cedric Brown, Brian Harris, Jamarion Cooper, Cam’ron Taylor

 Brian Harris – Area Champion, 100M Dash

 Girls 4×2 – Serenity Jernigan, Amirah Hunter, Aysia Donald, Kai Scurry

 Boys 4×2 – Brian Harris, Cedric Brown, Jamarion Cooper, Cam’ron Taylor

 Corey Hardy – 400M

 Amirah Hunter – 200M

 Girls 4×4 – Kensley Batiste, Amirah Hunter, Aysia Donald, Serenity Jernigan

 Boys 4×4 – Corey Hardy, A.J. Lacy, Izayah Gonzales, Jamarion Cooper

From the field to the track, our Bulldogs competed at a high level and are pushing forward to the next round.

Santa Fe’s track and field athletes delivered big-time performances and left records falling during the District 19 & 20-5A area meet:

Aaron Tacquard – AREA CHAMP in Pole Vault, clearing 14’6” and punching his ticket to REGIONALS!

Teegan Woitena – 2nd Place Pole Vault with a strong 14’0” vault – headed to REGIONALS!

Jackson Smith – 4th in the 110m Hurdles with a PR and NEW SCHOOL RECORD (14.15) 

 Qualified for REGIONALS!

• 5th in the 300m Hurdles (39.47)

Aniyah Lozano – 5th Place in the 200m (26.76)

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

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