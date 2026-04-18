Hitchcock’s track and field team competed with heart, grit, and purpose at the Area meet—and the results speak for themselves.
FIELD EVENTS
Taryl Jones – Area Champion, Shot Put
Brian Harris – Area Champion, Long Jump
Eli Walker – Regional Qualifier, Long Jump
RUNNING EVENTS
Girls 4×1 – Emarri Miller, Terrinyce Felder, Kai Scurry, Serenity Jernigan
Boys 4×1 – Cedric Brown, Brian Harris, Jamarion Cooper, Cam’ron Taylor
Brian Harris – Area Champion, 100M Dash
Girls 4×2 – Serenity Jernigan, Amirah Hunter, Aysia Donald, Kai Scurry
Boys 4×2 – Brian Harris, Cedric Brown, Jamarion Cooper, Cam’ron Taylor
Corey Hardy – 400M
Amirah Hunter – 200M
Girls 4×4 – Kensley Batiste, Amirah Hunter, Aysia Donald, Serenity Jernigan
Boys 4×4 – Corey Hardy, A.J. Lacy, Izayah Gonzales, Jamarion Cooper
From the field to the track, our Bulldogs competed at a high level and are pushing forward to the next round.
Santa Fe’s track and field athletes delivered big-time performances and left records falling during the District 19 & 20-5A area meet:
Aaron Tacquard – AREA CHAMP in Pole Vault, clearing 14’6” and punching his ticket to REGIONALS!
Teegan Woitena – 2nd Place Pole Vault with a strong 14’0” vault – headed to REGIONALS!
Jackson Smith – 4th in the 110m Hurdles with a PR and NEW SCHOOL RECORD (14.15)
Qualified for REGIONALS!
• 5th in the 300m Hurdles (39.47)
Aniyah Lozano – 5th Place in the 200m (26.76)