Margaret Ann Waggoner, 74, of Texas City, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

She was born on November 18, 1951, in Galveston, Texas, to Martha and Alex LaCorne.

Margaret was a graduate of La Marque High School, Class of 1970, and a devoted member of St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Alex LaCorne, and her brother-in-law.

Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, William “Bill” Waggoner; her beloved dog, Abby; her sisters, Patricia Trahan and Carol Sasser (Albert Johnson); her daughter, Christi Garcia (Dan); her son, David Waggoner (Kristen); her cherished grandchildren, Meagan Ledezma (Caleb), Chris Garcia (Bailey), Isabella Waggoner, and Jackson Waggoner; and her precious great-granddaughter, Olivia Ann Ledezma. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends who will miss her dearly.

Margaret’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She especially looked forward to her special time with her grandchildren and great granddaughter. She adored her family vacations and trips to Galveston with her sisters and cousins, where they reminisced and created treasured memories together. Her catholic faith was central to who she was, and she faithfully served the Lord and community through her involvement at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, where she was active in the Adoration Ministry, St. Monica Altar Society, Devine Mercy Ministry and Bereavement Meal Committee.

Margaret had a gift for making everyone feel loved and appreciated. She never missed an opportunity to offer a warm hug, a kind word, or a heartfelt goodbye. Her gentle spirit, unwavering faith, and loving nature touched countless lives. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. followed by the Vigil and Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. at James Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City, Texas, with graveside service to follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas. Pallbearers will be Chris Garcia, Jackson Waggoner, Greg Sasser, Jeff Sasser, Jason Whitley, Michael Trahan, Kevin Trahan, and John Trahan. Honorary Pallbearer: Caleb Ledezma.