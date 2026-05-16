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COM Summer Camps Bring Hands-On Learning and Fun to Students This Summer

by Publisher
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(Texas City, Texas) — College of the Mainland (COM) is giving students the opportunity to explore new interests, build skills and have fun through a variety of hands-on summer camps hosted at COM’s Main Campus and COM League City.

Designed for kids ranging from ages 6–18, COM’s 2026 summer camps feature engaging experiences in high-demand fields including science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), health careers and innovation. Through interactive activities and real-world learning experiences, participants will gain valuable insight while discovering future career possibilities.

This year also introduces two new camp partnerships, expanding opportunities for families across the community and bringing even more educational experiences to COM campuses.

Current summer camp offerings include:

University of Houston-Downtown Bright Minds Academy (Ages 6–14)

Art, Medical, Coding, Robotics, Discovery and Writing

Dates: June 1–July 24, 2026
Location(s): COM Main Campus and COM League City


League of Innovators STEM Camp (Ages 11–14)

Engineering, Life Science, Earth & Environmental Science and Physics & Astronomy
Dates: June 15–July 23, 2026
Location: COM League City


COM Health Careers Camp (Students entering grades 9–12)

Dates: July 14–15, 2026
Location: COM Main Campus

Registration Deadline: June 5

Camp pricing varies by program and session, with many offerings available at affordable rates ranging from approximately $50 to $300.

Whether students are interested in science, healthcare, engineering or discovering a new passion, COM’s summer camps offer an exciting environment to learn, create and grow.

Families can explore camp details, pricing and registration information by visiting www.com.edu/summer-camps

Photo: COM nursing student Maralissa Medina demonstrates a stop the bleed tourniquet for students during the COM 2025 Health Professions Summer Camp.

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