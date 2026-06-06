Fishing Forecast

Summer fishing in Galveston Bay is heating up. Speckled trout are biting well on shallow flats over shell beds and near deeper guts. Target redfish near marsh drains, grass lines, and drop-offs. Red snapper are open and biting in state waters.
TOP SPOTS TO TARGET
- EAST GALVESTON BAY & BOLIVAR PENINSULA: Excellent for wading or
drift fishing for trout. Look for bait activity (nervous baitfish or diving birds) over
scattered shells.
- GALVESTON JETTIES: Great for catching slot redfish, bull reds, and shark
species during early summer.
- WEST GALVESTON BAY: Good catches of solid speckled trout wading shallow grass lines or targeting deeper drop-offs near shallow water.
BEST LURES AND TECHNIQUES
- POPPING CORKS: Highly effective with a 12- to 18-inch leader. Rig artificial baits (like Deadly Dudley or WacAttack tails) in light/chartreuse colors under a popping cork.
- TOPWATER LURES: Great for early morning or late evening bites over flats.
- LIVE BAIT: If artificials aren’t producing, live shrimp or mullet on a free-line or weighted Carolina rig is your best bet for larger trout.
IMPORTANT UPDATES & REGULATIONS
- RED SNAPPER: State waters are currently open to snapper.
- LICENSING: Don’t forget to purchase a valid Texas Resident or Non-Resident Saltwater Fishing License before hitting the water.
For updated, day-by-day bites, check out the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Gulf Coast Reports.
If you are thinking about heading out this week, tell me:
- Are you fishing from a boat or wading/shore fishing?
- What is your target species (trout, redfish, flounder, etc.)?
I can provide spot-specific lure recommendations and optimal tide times to help
you plan your trip.