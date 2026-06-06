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Fishing Forecast

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

Summer fishing in Galveston Bay is heating up. Speckled trout are biting well on shallow flats over shell beds and near deeper guts. Target redfish near marsh drains, grass lines, and drop-offs. Red snapper are open and biting in state waters.
TOP SPOTS TO TARGET

  • EAST GALVESTON BAY & BOLIVAR PENINSULA: Excellent for wading or
    drift fishing for trout. Look for bait activity (nervous baitfish or diving birds) over
    scattered shells.
  • GALVESTON JETTIES: Great for catching slot redfish, bull reds, and shark
    species during early summer.
  • WEST GALVESTON BAY: Good catches of solid speckled trout wading shallow grass lines or targeting deeper drop-offs near shallow water.
    BEST LURES AND TECHNIQUES
  • POPPING CORKS: Highly effective with a 12- to 18-inch leader. Rig artificial baits (like Deadly Dudley or WacAttack tails) in light/chartreuse colors under a popping cork.
  • TOPWATER LURES: Great for early morning or late evening bites over flats.
  • LIVE BAIT: If artificials aren’t producing, live shrimp or mullet on a free-line or weighted Carolina rig is your best bet for larger trout.
    IMPORTANT UPDATES & REGULATIONS
  • RED SNAPPER: State waters are currently open to snapper.
  • LICENSING: Don’t forget to purchase a valid Texas Resident or Non-Resident Saltwater Fishing License before hitting the water.
    For updated, day-by-day bites, check out the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Gulf Coast Reports.
    If you are thinking about heading out this week, tell me:
  • Are you fishing from a boat or wading/shore fishing?
  • What is your target species (trout, redfish, flounder, etc.)?
    I can provide spot-specific lure recommendations and optimal tide times to help
    you plan your trip.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

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