Congratulations to the Texas City Lady Stings Softball players who earned All-District honors for the 2026 season.

These awards recognize the dedication, talent, and hard work our student-athletes displayed throughout the year, both on the field and in the classroom.
Offensive Player of the Year
Trinitey Spencer
First Team All-District
Paryce Jackson – Infielder
Farah Pelaez – Infielder
Siena Sauceda – Outfielder
Second Team All-District
Kolbi Filoteo – Infielder
Alexis Gutierrez – Outfielder
Honorable Mention All-District
Harley Garza
Makenna Martinez-Jones
Hayden Milner
In addition to their athletic achievements, several Lady Stings were recognized for excellence in the classroom as members of the All-Academic Team: Gianna Brown, Jazleen Elizondo, Kolbi Filoteo, Harley Garza, Alexis Gutierrez, Alissa Gutierrez, Paryce Jackson, Makenna Martinez-Jones, Hayden Milner, Farah Pelaez, Audrina Roque, Isabella Salinas, Siena Sauceda, and Trinitey Spencer.