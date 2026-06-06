Home NewsSportsSoftballCongratulations to the Texas City Lady Stings Softball players who earned All-District honors for the 2026 season.
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Congratulations to the Texas City Lady Stings Softball players who earned All-District honors for the 2026 season.

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

These awards recognize the dedication, talent, and hard work our student-athletes displayed throughout the year, both on the field and in the classroom.

Offensive Player of the Year

Trinitey Spencer

First Team All-District

Paryce Jackson – Infielder

Farah Pelaez – Infielder

Siena Sauceda – Outfielder

Second Team All-District

Kolbi Filoteo – Infielder

Alexis Gutierrez – Outfielder

Honorable Mention All-District

Harley Garza

Makenna Martinez-Jones

Hayden Milner

In addition to their athletic achievements, several Lady Stings were recognized for excellence in the classroom as members of the All-Academic Team: Gianna Brown,  Jazleen Elizondo, Kolbi Filoteo, Harley Garza, Alexis Gutierrez, Alissa Gutierrez, Paryce Jackson, Makenna Martinez-Jones, Hayden Milner, Farah Pelaez, Audrina Roque, Isabella Salinas, Siena Sauceda, and Trinitey Spencer.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

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