La Marque’s Anthony James announced he will sign a letter of commitment to the University of Illinois. Entering his senior season, the linebacker selected Illinois over 23 other programs, including Baylor, Colorado, Maryland, and Purdue.
Anthony James announced he will sign a letter of commitment to the University of Illinois
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La Marque’s Anthony James announced he will sign a letter of commitment to the University of Illinois. Entering his senior season, the linebacker selected Illinois over 23 other programs, including Baylor, Colorado, Maryland, and Purdue.
La Marque’s Anthony James announced he will sign a letter of commitment to the University of Illinois. Entering his senior season, the linebacker selected Illinois over 23 other programs, including Baylor, Colorado, Maryland, and Purdue.