Sting Day – Meet The Stings – 2026 will be at Texas City High School and will be held indoor this year to ensure everyone has a great time and not out there fighting the heat! Join us on Aug. 15 from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM for a day full of Stingaree pride, family fun, and community spirit!
Meet the Stings – Pep Rally – Local Vendor Booths – Food Trucks – Volleyball Tournament – Cornhole Tournament – Tug-of-War – And much more! Bring the whole family, support our athletes, shop local businesses, enjoy great food, and help us kick off the 2026 season the Stingaree way.
Meet The Stings – 2026 will be at Texas City High School
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Sting Day – Meet The Stings – 2026 will be at Texas City High School and will be held indoor this year to ensure everyone has a great time and not out there fighting the heat! Join us on Aug. 15 from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM for a day full of Stingaree pride, family fun, and community spirit!
Sting Day – Meet The Stings – 2026 will be at Texas City High School and will be held indoor this year to ensure everyone has a great time and not out there fighting the heat! Join us on Aug. 15 from 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM for a day full of Stingaree pride, family fun, and community spirit!