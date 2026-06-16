AUSTIN, Texas (June 15, 2026) – The Texas State Securities Board (TSSB) joins organizations across the nation in recognizing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD), an annual observance dedicated to raising awareness of the abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation of older adults.

Financial exploitation continues to be one of the most prevalent forms of elder abuse. Fraudsters increasingly target senior Texans through investment scams, digital asset schemes, impersonation fraud, romance scams, social media solicitations, and other deceptive practices designed to steal retirement savings and lifelong investments.

The Texas State Securities Board remains committed to protecting Texas investors by investigating securities fraud, taking enforcement action against bad actors, and educating the public about emerging threats.

“Financial exploitation can devastate older Texans and their families,” said Deputy Commissioner Cristi Ramón Ochoa. “The Texas State Securities Board is committed to protecting senior investors through aggressive enforcement, investor education, and strong partnerships with financial professionals, caregivers, and law enforcement. We encourage all Texans to remain vigilant and report suspected fraud as quickly as possible.”

Senior Texans and their families can take several important steps to help protect themselves from financial exploitation:

Designate a Trusted Contact. Ask your brokerage firm or investment adviser about naming a trusted contact person who can be contacted if financial exploitation is suspected or if concerns arise regarding your well-being.

Ask your brokerage firm or investment adviser about naming a trusted contact person who can be contacted if financial exploitation is suspected or if concerns arise regarding your well-being. Stay Alert to Fraud Red Flags. Be cautious of unsolicited investment opportunities, promises of guaranteed returns, pressure to act immediately, or requests to keep investment decisions secret from family members or trusted advisers.

Talk Before You Invest. Consult with trusted family members, financial professionals, or legal advisers before making significant investment decisions or transferring funds.

Report Suspicious Activity Promptly. Early reporting can help prevent additional losses and may increase the likelihood of recovering assets. If you suspect financial exploitation or investment fraud, contact the Texas State Securities Board immediately.

Since its founding, the Texas State Securities Board has worked to protect investors and maintain public confidence in Texas capital markets. Through enforcement actions, examinations, registration oversight, and investor education initiatives, the agency continues its mission of safeguarding Texans from fraudulent investment schemes.

To learn more about protecting yourself and your loved ones from investment fraud, visit the Texas State Securities Board at www.ssb.texas.gov or contact the Enforcement Division at (512) 305-8300.

About the Texas State Securities Board

The Texas State Securities Board is the state agency responsible for protecting Texas investors through the registration of securities and investment professionals, enforcement of the Texas Securities Act, and investor education.