Home NewsGeneralTexas communities are paying millions to deal with the consequences of a broken recovery system.
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Texas communities are paying millions to deal with the consequences of a broken recovery system.

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Litter cleanup. Illegal dumping abatement. Storm drain maintenance. Encampment debris removal. Waterway cleanup. Landfill pressure. Neighborhood nuisance enforcement.

Those costs add up fast, and taxpayers like you are footing the bill.

Texans for Clean Water released a report examining Houston-area cleanup and abatement costs revealing just how widespread and expensive the problem has become. Local governments, utilities, nonprofits, and cleanup crews are spending enormous amounts of time and money removing waste from streets, bayous, drainage systems, public spaces, and neighborhoods.

Much of what is being collected is made up of valuable recyclable materials like aluminum cans, plastic beverage bottles, and glass containers.  That is the absurdity of the current system: Texas is spending public resources cleaning up materials that already have economic value.

Beverage containers are some of the most recyclable and economically valuable materials in the waste stream. When properly recovered, aluminum, PET plastic, and glass can be reused again and again to support domestic manufacturing and stronger supply chains.

Instead, too much of that material is ending up as litter or buried in landfills while communities absorb the cleanup costs downstream.

This is not just an environmental issue. It is an economic efficiency issue.

That is why Texans for Clean Water continues supporting market-driven recycling refund systems that increase recovery rates, reduce litter, strengthen domestic manufacturing feedstock, and operate without relying on taxpayer funding.

Other states have already shown these systems can work — dramatically increasing recovery while easing the burden on local governments and waterways.

Texas should not be wasting valuable materials while taxpayers pay to clean them up.

You can read the Houston report here.

Thank you for standing with Texans for Clean Water in the fight for cleaner waterways, stronger supply chains, and smarter recycling systems for Texas.

Sincerely,﻿

Joe Trotter

Texans For Clean Water

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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