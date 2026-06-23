Residents, guests, and staff at the Victorious Assisted Living Facility in Santa Fe enjoyed a festive Juneteenth Program on Freedom Day, June 19th. The program highlighted the significance of Juneteenth and featured prayers, songs, poems, door prizes, and inspirational praise dancing. Program participants were members of McKinney United Methodist Church, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. A special tribute was given in honor of Vera Bell Gary, a 100-year-old resident of the facility. Commemorative Juneteenth gift bags were given to each resident. Following the informative and entertaining program, everyone enjoyed catered barbeque with delicious sides prepared by Victorious staff. Vera Bell Gary is so appreciative of everyone who helped plan, participated, and attended the special program. Victorious Assisted Living was recognized as The Daily News Readers’ Choice 2025 Winner for “Best Assisted Living Facility”. Dexter Guice is the owner/administrator.
Juneteenth Celebration
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