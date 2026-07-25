Say hello to Mr. Bean, the sweetest espresso shot of love you’ll ever meet! Mr. Bean is a total chatterbox who always has a lot to say about his day—he’ll gladly keep up a lively conversation with you while curling up in your lap. He’s rich in affection, full of warmth, and guaranteed to jumpstart your day with his endless purrs and cozy cuddles. If you’re looking for a companion who is equal parts vocal and affectionate, come brew up a lifetime of memories with Mr. Bean today!

Meet Cookie, the sweetest treat at the shelter! At 6 years young, this baked to perfection girl is constantly mistaken for a puppy thanks to her bright eyes, energetic spirit, and total joy for life. Cookie is truly the full package—she’s never met a stranger and thrives in crowds! Whether it’s people, cats, other dogs, or even livestock, Cookie gets along with everyone in the mix. She’s smart, gentle, and always ready to dunk herself right into your heart. If your home is feeling a little plain, come add a little sugar to your life and meet Cookie today!

Mr. Bean and Cookie will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday July 28th– Agust 1st, 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org . These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.