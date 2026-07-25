TANGER OUTLETS HOUSTON HOSTSBACK-TO-SCHOOL BASH, AUG. 8

Families invited to celebrate the season with fun-filled festivities, tax-free shopping and stacked deals

HOUSTON, Texas (July 20, 2026) – Tanger Outlets Houston invites shoppers to kick off the start of the school season in style with its Back-to-School Bash sponsored by UTMB Health on Saturday, Aug. 8 from 12–2 p.m. Families can celebrate their scholars with an array of free activities in the lagoon area near Coach and Michael Kors and include a DJ, face painters, caricature artist, special guests and more.

Shoppers can also take advantage of Texas’ tax-free holiday to stock up on back-to-school essentials and first-day fashions. From Aug. 7–9, shoppers can save on sales taxes for all clothing and footwear purchases individually priced at $100 or less.

Adding even more value, Tanger Deal Days will offer up to 25% off top brands like Nike, Adidas and Old Navy. Tanger Houston has all the latest apparel, footwear, accessories and more to help students return to class in style.

WHAT/

WHEN: Back-to-School Bash

Saturday, Aug. 8

12–2p.m.

Tax-Free Weekend

Aug. 7–9

WHERE: Tanger Houston

5885 Gulf Fwy

Texas City, TX 77591

MORE INFO: To learn more, visit tanger.com/Houston and connect on Facebook and Instagram