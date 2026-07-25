Home NewsGeneralTANGER OUTLETS HOUSTON HOSTSBACK-TO-SCHOOL BASH, AUG. 8
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TANGER OUTLETS HOUSTON HOSTSBACK-TO-SCHOOL BASH, AUG. 8

by Publisher
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Families invited to celebrate the season with fun-filled festivities, tax-free shopping and stacked deals

HOUSTON, Texas (July 20, 2026) – Tanger Outlets Houston invites shoppers to kick off the start of the school season in style with its Back-to-School Bash sponsored by UTMB Health on Saturday, Aug. 8 from 12–2 p.m. Families can celebrate their scholars with an array of free activities in the lagoon area near Coach and Michael Kors and include a DJ, face painters, caricature artist, special guests and more.

Shoppers can also take advantage of Texas’ tax-free holiday to stock up on back-to-school essentials and first-day fashions. From Aug. 7–9, shoppers can save on sales taxes for all clothing and footwear purchases individually priced at $100 or less.

Adding even more value, Tanger Deal Days will offer up to 25% off top brands like Nike, Adidas and Old Navy. Tanger Houston has all the latest apparel, footwear, accessories and more to help students return to class in style.

WHAT/

WHEN: Back-to-School Bash

Saturday, Aug. 8

12–2p.m.

Tax-Free Weekend

Aug. 7–9

WHERE: Tanger Houston

5885 Gulf Fwy

Texas City, TX 77591

MORE INFO: To learn more, visit tanger.com/Houston and connect on Facebook and Instagram

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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