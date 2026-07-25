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TWIA COASTAL PREPAREDNESS EXPO

by Publisher
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The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association held a Coastal Preparedness Expo at College of the Mainland in Texas City on Saturday, July 18.  More than 350 TWIA policyholders, insurance agents, and other community members attended to receive information on hurricane preparedness, claims education, and coordination with emergency response partners.  

“The Expo was designed to help coastal residents and agents know us before they need us by bringing TWIA staff and key response partners together in one place prior to the heart of hurricane season,” said Aaron Taylor, Texas Windstorm Insurance Association spokesman. 

TWIA is the insurer of last resort for wind and hail coverage on the Texas coast, covering more than 150,000 policies in the greater Houston-Galveston area and 286,000 policies for the entire Texas coast. 

TWIA policyholders interested in how to be better prepared for the hurricane season can visit TWIA.org. 

FULL-SIZED PHOTOS OF THE THUMBNAILS BELOW CAN BE ACCESSED AT:  https://www.twia.org/photo-release-twia-coastal-preparedness-expo/

Local homeowners receive information from Texas Windstorm Insurance Association staff about their windstorm insurance policies at the TWIA Coastal Preparedness Expo on July 18 in Texas City. 

More than 350 area residents attended the Coastal Preparedness Expo held by the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association at College of the Mainland in Galveston County on July 18. 

Eric Casas of the Texas Department of Insurance speaks to attendees at the Coastal Preparedness Expo held by the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association in Galveston County on July 18. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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