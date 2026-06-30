Home NewsCommunityRecipesGrill up a popular game day staple 
Recipes

Grill up a popular game day staple 

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Food features prominently when gathering for a game watch or tailgating outside the stadium of your favorite team. Perhaps no food is more synonymous with game day than chicken wings. When firing up the grill for the game this season, fans can look to this tasty recipe for “Grilled Honey and Sesame Seed Chicken Wings” from Lines+Angles.

Grilled Honey and Sesame Seed Chicken Wings

Makes 4 servings

1/2 cup dark soy sauce

1 tablespoon fresh ginger root, peeled and minced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon chili paste

2 pounds chicken wings, tips removed, wings separated into drumettes and flats

1/2 cup honey

2 teaspoons hoisin sauce

2 tablespoons sesame seeds, lightly toasted

1 scallion, sliced

1. Preheat a gas or charcoal grill to a moderate heat, about 375 F.

2. Stir together the soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and chili paste in a large mixing bowl. Add the chicken, turning to coat, and let marinate for 15 minutes.

3. Spray the grill with cooking spray and then arrange the chicken on it in a single layer. Cover the grill with a lid and cook, turning often, until golden brown, about 10 to 15 minutes.

4. Whisk together the honey and hoisin in a small bowl and baste the chicken wings with the sauce. Cover with a lid and cook until caramelized, about 3 minutes.

5. Turn the wings and baste with more honey sauce. Cook uncovered for a further 2 to 3 minutes, taking care not to scorch them.

6. Transfer the wings to a platter and garnish with a sprinkle of sesame seeds and some sliced scallion. Serve with any remaining honey sauce on the side.

PC267987

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Bring your burger-making skills to the next level this summer

Roast vegetables make a healthy, filling summertime option

Spice up dinnertime with a Cajun classic

This Italian comfort food hits the spot

Expand your burger skills this barbecue season 

Grilled kebabs made a flavorful addition to any backyard barbecue 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper