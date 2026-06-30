Grill up a popular game day staple 

Food features prominently when gathering for a game watch or tailgating outside the stadium of your favorite team. Perhaps no food is more synonymous with game day than chicken wings. When firing up the grill for the game this season, fans can look to this tasty recipe for “Grilled Honey and Sesame Seed Chicken Wings” from Lines+Angles.

Grilled Honey and Sesame Seed Chicken Wings

Makes 4 servings

1/2 cup dark soy sauce

1 tablespoon fresh ginger root, peeled and minced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon chili paste

2 pounds chicken wings, tips removed, wings separated into drumettes and flats

1/2 cup honey

2 teaspoons hoisin sauce

2 tablespoons sesame seeds, lightly toasted

1 scallion, sliced

1. Preheat a gas or charcoal grill to a moderate heat, about 375 F.

2. Stir together the soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and chili paste in a large mixing bowl. Add the chicken, turning to coat, and let marinate for 15 minutes.

3. Spray the grill with cooking spray and then arrange the chicken on it in a single layer. Cover the grill with a lid and cook, turning often, until golden brown, about 10 to 15 minutes.

4. Whisk together the honey and hoisin in a small bowl and baste the chicken wings with the sauce. Cover with a lid and cook until caramelized, about 3 minutes.

5. Turn the wings and baste with more honey sauce. Cook uncovered for a further 2 to 3 minutes, taking care not to scorch them.

6. Transfer the wings to a platter and garnish with a sprinkle of sesame seeds and some sliced scallion. Serve with any remaining honey sauce on the side.

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