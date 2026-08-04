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Slow cooking is a go-to option for busy home cooks 

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Slow cooking is appealing for a number of reasons. Busy home cooks know that slow cooking ensures a homecooked meal is ready and waiting when arriving home from work. And cooks accustomed to slow cooking know the aromas emanating from slow cookers throughout the day can make anyone look forward to dinnertime.

Winter is an especially popular time to utilize a slow cooker, which are widely associated with hot and hearty meals. Such is the case with this Lines+Angles recipe for “Beef Stew,” which makes a great dinner on busy, cold nights.

Beef Stew

Makes 6 servings

2 pounds boneless stew beef

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 onions, peeled and diced

1 clove of garlic, peeled and finely chopped

3 carrots, peeled, trimmed and thickly sliced

3 ribs of celery, rinsed, trimmed and diced

6 medium new or red bliss potatoes, rinsed and quartered

2 bay leaves

2 teaspoons sweet paprika

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup red wine

2 cups vegetable or beef broth

1. Rinse the beef under cold running water and pat completely dry with paper towels. Using a sharp knife, cut the beef into generous bite-size pieces.

2. Combine the salt, pepper and flour. Place the cubed beef in a large resealable plastic storage bag. Add the seasoned flour and shake to thoroughly coat the beef with flour.

3. Heat the oil in a heavy bottomed skillet over medium heat. Add the flour-coated beef and brown on all sides.

4. Place browned beef in the crock pot. Add onions, garlic, carrots, celery, potatoes, bay leaves, paprika, Worcestershire sauce, wine, and broth.

5. Cover and cook for 1 hour on high and reduce heat to low and continue cooking for 6 hours, or until meat is tender and vegetables are cooked through.

6. Remove bay leaves and discard. Ladle stew into individual serving bowls and serve.

Note: Cooking time may vary depending on age and size of the slow cooker. PC261555

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