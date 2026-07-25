Filthy BioStone Animal Health Charged by U.S. Regulators for Breaking Federal Laws; Watchdog Urges Maximum Penalty Against ‘Criminal Laboratory’ 

SOUTHLAKE/DALLAS- FORT WORTH, TX – BioStone Animal Health has been cited by federal regulators for numerous violations of federal law, according to a national research watchdog.



SAEN, a nonprofit that monitors U.S. research facilities for violations of law and animal abuse, uncovered the myriad violations involving rabbits in a recently issued inspection report from the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.



The June 11, 2026 report states, said SAEN, that multiple rabbit cages are rusted to the point of significant flaking, and multiple rabbit enclosures have sharp metal wire points present. Also, a wooden block provided for chewing was covered in hair, fecal matter and excreta.



Additionally, added SAEN, the report cited that three weaned rabbits were shoved into a cage with insufficient floor space.



SAEN has filed an Official Complaint with the USDA seeking the maximum penalty against BioStone Animal Health.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XRGecTCJ6NspUjGos2Vl4DBLHTGpV_id/view?usp=drive_link

“BioStone Animal Health is a criminal laboratory and deserves the maximum penalty,” said SAEN Research Analyst Stacey Ellison, who added, “This facility is unable to perform even the basics due to their continuous carelessness and negligence.”