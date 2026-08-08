Our $5 adoption event is happening right now, and every single adoption opens up a kennel for another animal in
need. Whether you’re looking for a couch potato, a hiking buddy, or a playful kitty, your new best friend is waiting!
Stop by the shelter today and meet your match!
Like & Share to help us spread the word across our community!
Galveston County Animal Resource Center
3412 25th Ave N Texas City, TX
409-948-2485
www.gchd.org
Wednesday, & Friday: 12pm – 5pm
Tuesday & Thursday: 12pm – 6pm
Saturday: 10am – 5pm
(Closed Sunday & Monday)
Help Us Clear the Shelter!
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Our $5 adoption event is happening right now, and every single adoption opens up a kennel for another animal in
Our $5 adoption event is happening right now, and every single adoption opens up a kennel for another animal in